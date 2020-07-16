Morgan Stanley Sells 12,550 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $119,981.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,930 shares of company stock worth $244,409. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARTNA opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $329.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

