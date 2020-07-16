Morgan Stanley Sells 153,862 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 153,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Ameris Bancorp worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

