Morgan Stanley Sells 308,344 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,344 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,408,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 304,369 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 246,053 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 412.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 244,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 196,516 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1,272.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OPI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of OPI opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 167.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

