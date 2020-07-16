Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Allison Transmission worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 28.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

