Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Get Myomo alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MYO. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Myomo in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Myomo from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Myomo has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Myomo stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 70.49% of Myomo worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.