National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). National Vision posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 390%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. National Vision had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on EYE. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of EYE opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. National Vision has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 76,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,062,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,056,000 after acquiring an additional 33,181 shares during the period.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.