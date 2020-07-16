Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 85.59, a current ratio of 85.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. Nelnet has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $69.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

In related news, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap bought 1,347,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $60,044,704.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,009,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,566,713.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $4,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 38.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

