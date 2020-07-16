NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.86% of NeoGenomics worth $83,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NeoGenomics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NeoGenomics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,177.39 and a beta of 0.76.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Stephens started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

