Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading Down 26.3%

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU) were down 26.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 3,557,881 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 614% from the average daily volume of 498,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

A number of analysts have commented on NCU shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Nevada Copper and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.86 million and a PE ratio of -7.00.

Nevada Copper Company Profile (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.