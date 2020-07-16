Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

NR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newpark Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.03. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregg Piontek acquired 20,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 263,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,333.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $55,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Newpark Resources by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Newpark Resources by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 37,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Newpark Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Newpark Resources by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

