Nexoptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading Down 12.8%

Shares of Nexoptic Technology Corp (CVE:NXO) dropped 12.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.68, approximately 729,219 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 228,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of $52.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Nexoptic Technology (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It focuses on developing the patent pending Blade Optics lens system that relates to an optical concept, including the use of flat lenses. The company was formerly known as Elissa Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexoptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexoptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.