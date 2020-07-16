NEXT (LON:NXT) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 5,600 ($68.91) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 5,400 ($66.45). UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,000 ($61.53) to GBX 5,500 ($67.68) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($70.15) to GBX 4,900 ($60.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NEXT to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,050 ($86.76) to GBX 5,570 ($68.55) in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,220.86 ($64.25).

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,004 ($61.58) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,024.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,463.49. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.36 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,358 ($90.55).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

