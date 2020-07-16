NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NGM. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE:NGM opened at $18.39 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 million.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 1,562 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $34,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $541,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,364 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 82,379 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $544,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 165.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

