Northcoast Research Downgrades LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) to Neutral

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of LYFT from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of LYFT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of LYFT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of LYFT from $85.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

Get LYFT alerts:

Shares of LYFT opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76. LYFT has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LYFT will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the 4th quarter worth $166,444,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in LYFT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,726,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after purchasing an additional 42,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LYFT by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,511,000 after purchasing an additional 270,710 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in LYFT by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,139,284 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in LYFT by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $80,549,000 after purchasing an additional 295,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.