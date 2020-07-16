Northern Vertex Mining (CVE:NEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.40

Northern Vertex Mining Corp (CVE:NEE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 243000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 million and a PE ratio of -9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25.

Northern Vertex Mining (CVE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.57 million during the quarter.

Northern Vertex Mining Company Profile (CVE:NEE)

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit covering a total area of 4,030.8 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

