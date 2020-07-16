NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 37,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

