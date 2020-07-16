NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $475.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $410.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.95.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $409.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.35. The company has a market cap of $251.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 53 shares of company stock worth $15,322 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,922,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

