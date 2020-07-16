Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OCGN. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

OCGN opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

