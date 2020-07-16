OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,693 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,444 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of OFG Bancorp worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,267,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG opened at $12.72 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $654.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $136.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OFG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

