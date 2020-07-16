Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,411,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,364,000 after purchasing an additional 500,775 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,486,000 after purchasing an additional 598,185 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $177.73 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $179.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

