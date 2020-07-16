Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stake Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,905,808 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $91,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 3,800 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,262.00. Also, Director Daniel S. Hermann purchased 20,170 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $256,965.80. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.98. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

