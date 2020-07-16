OneMain Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,006 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 350% compared to the typical volume of 668 call options.

In other news, CFO Micah R. Conrad acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $477,139.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get OneMain alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 776,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 14.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 20.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,165,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after buying an additional 367,969 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on OneMain from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.39.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $23.75 on Thursday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.