Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 46,800 Shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 46,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $232,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 30,000 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 41,300 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $213,934.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 35,000 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $195,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 19,400 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $110,386.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,000 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 1,500 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $6,735.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 25,900 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $137,529.00.

Harrow Health stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $8.22.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 374.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

