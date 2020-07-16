Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.07

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 12049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORTX shares. BidaskClub cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of $549.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

