OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $277.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. OrganiGram’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 934.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 103,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 202,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.