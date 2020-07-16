Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.15

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 308213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.09.

The stock has a market cap of $807.89 million and a P/E ratio of -29.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Company Profile (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering 205,936 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

