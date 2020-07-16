Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.73

Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.74. Ormonde Mining shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 2,266,246 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

Ormonde Mining Company Profile (LON:ORM)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain. The company holds a 30% interest in the Barruecopardo tungsten project located in the Salamanca province in western Spain. It also has 100% interest in the La Zarza project, a sulphide deposit with copper, zinc, and gold resources in the Iberian Pyrite Belt mining district in southwest Spain, as well as carries out gold exploration in the Salamanca and Zamora provinces in Spain.

