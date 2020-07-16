Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading Up 5.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ovid Therapeutics traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39, approximately 1,016,715 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,011,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OVID. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $402.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

