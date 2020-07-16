Ovintiv Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 30,055 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,870% compared to the average volume of 1,012 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 36,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $1,404,000. AXA bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $3,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

NYSE OVV opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.