PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) and Hyundai Motor (NASDAQ:HYMLF) Head-To-Head Review

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PACCAR and Hyundai Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACCAR 2 9 6 1 2.33 Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

PACCAR presently has a consensus price target of $77.07, indicating a potential upside of 0.03%. Given PACCAR’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PACCAR is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of PACCAR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of PACCAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PACCAR and Hyundai Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACCAR 8.73% 21.76% 7.66% Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PACCAR and Hyundai Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PACCAR $25.60 billion 1.04 $2.39 billion $6.87 11.22 Hyundai Motor $87.89 billion 0.22 $3.68 billion N/A N/A

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than PACCAR.

Risk and Volatility

PACCAR has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PACCAR beats Hyundai Motor on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name. It also provides equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owner/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates in Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names. It also provides SUVs under the New Santa Fe, Kona, Grand Santa Fe, Santa Fe, Tucson, and Creta names; commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, Sonata-Plug-in-Hybrid, Sonata Hybrid, ix35 Fuel Cell, and IONIQ Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, and insurance services; manufactures trains; and operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

