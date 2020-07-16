Patrick H. Nettles Sells 20,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,093,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick H. Nettles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Friday, July 10th, Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,177,931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ciena by 32.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ciena by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,625,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,522,000 after acquiring an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,030,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.