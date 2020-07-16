Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.53

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $8.28. Patriot Transportation shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 1,077 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Patriot Transportation from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 165,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 12.1% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 271,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

