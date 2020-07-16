Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Lynn Rothman Sells 200 Shares

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Lynn Rothman sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $186.92 on Thursday. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 171.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Penumbra had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.