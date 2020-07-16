Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Trading Down 27.3%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)’s stock price was down 27.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 127,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 111,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy lowered Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

The company has a market cap of $6.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$10.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

