Pi Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Celestica’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celestica from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Celestica from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Celestica from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Celestica from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $939.49 million, a P/E ratio of -42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. Celestica has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Celestica by 169.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Celestica by 1,072.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Celestica by 96.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

