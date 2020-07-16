Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Pinetree Capital Ltd (TSE:PNP)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $1.04. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 1,810 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 20.99. The company has a market cap of $9.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.19.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector with focus on technology. Pinetree Capital Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

