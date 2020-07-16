Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Raised to $35.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

PING has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

PING opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 83.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,752,102 shares of company stock valued at $365,368,463. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $3,845,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $1,962,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

