PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS PBTHF opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. PointsBet has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $5.71.

Get PointsBet alerts:

About PointsBet

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. It operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. The company offers traditional fixed odds betting on racing and sports; and spread betting, a betting option that allows to collect from a bet based on correctness.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.