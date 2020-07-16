Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.10

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and traded as low as $16.80. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 901 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.48. The stock has a market cap of $441.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$102.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Ltd will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and gaming products and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. The Lotteries and Charitable Gaming segment manufactures instant tickets and related products.

