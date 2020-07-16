Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.38

Potomac Bancshares Inc (OTCMKTS:PTBS) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and traded as low as $9.86. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 1,732 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTBS)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD or savings, and home equity line of credit; commercial loans, such as construction lines of credit, land acquisition and development, and vehicle and equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, letters of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as mortgage loans; and credit card and debit card security services.

