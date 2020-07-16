Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,435 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSC opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

