ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Down 0.5%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $109.69 and last traded at $110.29, 3,888,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 41,844,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,407.7% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 243,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 227,599 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth about $10,584,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 943.0% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 154,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 139,925 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 255.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 130,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 93,967 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.