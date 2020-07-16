ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.61, approximately 7,838,625 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 63,489,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 467.8% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,284,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after buying an additional 1,057,908 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4.9% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 201,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 308.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 172,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 130,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 139,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 101,665 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

