PVH (NYSE:PVH) Trading 9.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)’s stock price traded up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $58.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PVH traded as high as $51.31 and last traded at $50.78, 2,363,291 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,689,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,588,000 after buying an additional 304,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PVH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,568,000 after buying an additional 37,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PVH by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,109,000 after buying an additional 180,617 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,261,000 after buying an additional 158,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Company Profile (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

