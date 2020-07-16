Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for H. Lundbeck A/S- Issued By SVB Leerink (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report issued on Sunday, July 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S-‘s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HLUYY. ValuEngine lowered H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

H. Lundbeck A/S- stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

About H. Lundbeck A/S-

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

