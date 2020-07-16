Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $9.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $13.91 EPS.

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,589.81.

GOOG stock opened at $1,513.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,444.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,364.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,033.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,577.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,310,974,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

