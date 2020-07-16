Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Decreased by Wedbush

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $7.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.83. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $7.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $31.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $30.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $27.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.39.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $281.27 on Wednesday. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

