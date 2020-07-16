Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a report released on Sunday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.60.

VRTS stock opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $979.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.86 and its 200 day moving average is $105.24. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.39 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

