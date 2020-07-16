Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QGEN. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Warburg Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,538,000 after acquiring an additional 597,407 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth about $17,992,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

