R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) PT Raised to $15.00 at KeyCorp

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

RCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of RCM stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -656.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 174.42%. The business had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 72.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,030 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.